How one outperforming energy investor is playing the jump in oil prices

By all accounts traditional energy investors — those targeting oil and gas companies — are having a good year. West Texas Intermediate crude oil broke above $84 on Wednesday for the first time in seven years, and the energy sector is far and away the top-performing S&P 500 group this year. The gains do, of course, follow years of underperformance as investors fled the sector. But 2021's return is notable nonetheless.

And one market-beating portfolio manager believes the group is just getting started.