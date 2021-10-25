Biden has few options to combat surging gas prices as voters grow concerned about inflation

A view of a petrol station as US oil prices hit their highest levels since 2014 due to the deepening energy crisis in global markets, in Washington, United States on October 7, 2021.

For months, the Biden administration has vowed to use every tool at its disposal to curb rising energy prices that are contributing to inflation across the country, but there aren't many tools available to the White House.

There are "no immediate plans" to tap into emergency reserves or limit energy exports outside the United States, the Energy Department told CNBC. Those are two market levers the executive branch could pull.

Administration officials have suggested privately that a release from the strategic petroleum reserve would have a negligible impact, and curtailing exports would risk angering allies and violating long-term business contracts.

Retail gas prices – averaging $3.38 per gallon on Oct. 25 – have risen roughly 50% in 2021, surpassing pre-pandemic levels. Prices at the pump are increasing as global oil prices surge 70% this year due in part to a rebound in demand from pandemic lows.

Supply is also constrained, with U.S. production below pre-pandemic levels and OPEC and its allies keeping barrels off the global market.

The White House has acknowledged it has few options. "There are limitations to what any president can do, as it relates to gas prices," press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Friday.

The White House said it directed the Federal Trade Commission to investigate possible price gouging and the National Security Council to urge countries represented by OPEC+ to increase production.