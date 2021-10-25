In a remote world, firms are turning to team-building trips to boost morale

David Nothacker recently returned from a two-week trip to Sicily with hundreds of his colleagues for a retreat of workshops, team building and play.

The chief executive of the German logistics tech firm Sennder, which was valued at over $1 billion this year, has seen his company undergo a great deal of change during the coronavirus pandemic.

It hired 600 people, opened several offices and acquired competitors including Uber's European freight business. However many of its employees had not even met face to face.

"That led to a lot of new learnings and challenges that we had to solve ... how to create a company identity behind a screen when everyone wants to leave the computer the moment he or she is done with work and doesn't take the time to personally connect," Nothacker said.

The company split its staff into two groups to spend a week each at a resort on the Italian island to work together during the day, take part in workshops and socialize after hours.

Nothacker said the retreat was necessary "to connect and build a sense of belonging and a sense of community that was very difficult to establish through virtual calls."

Running a retreat for hundreds of staff and flying them to one location from around Europe is a significant investment for any company to make.

Nothacker told CNBC that making employees feel welcomed and engaged is not only important for dispersed teams but also to stave off employee attrition.

"Retention is becoming a major problem for a lot of start-ups that are growing. One thing I realized once we got to a unicorn branding or stamp, people started poaching our employees," he said.

"One way of looking at this from a return-on-investment perspective is the retention. If we are able to extend the average tenure by a couple of months per employee, whatever investment of a few hundred euros pays itself off because finding a replacement, training, onboarding and so on is a huge cost."