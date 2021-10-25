Zuckerberg slams recent negative press before painting rosy, futuristic vision for Facebook

Facebook co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before the House Financial Services Committee in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill October 23, 2019 in Washington, DC. Zuckerberg testified about Facebook's proposed cryptocurrency Libra, how his company will handle false and misleading information by political leaders during the 2020 campaign and how it handles its users’ data and privacy.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg came out swinging at the start of the company's third quarter earnings call Monday, delivering a full-throated defense of his company's research on how its services affect users after a slew of press reports Monday based on leaked documents provided by a former employee.

"Good faith criticism helps us get better," Zuckerberg said. "But my view is that what we are seeing is a coordinated effort to selectively use leaked documents to paint a false picture of our company. The reality is that we have an open culture, where we encourage discussion and research about our work so we can make progress on many complex issues that are not specific to just us."

Zuckerberg said Facebook does this work "because we care about getting this right."

The reports came from a consortium of 17 news outlets in the U.S. that were provided internal research by Frances Haugen, a former employee who also provided the documents to Congress and the Securities and Exchange Commission, seeking whistleblower status. They follow an earlier series based on the same documents by The Wall Street Journal, which prompted hearings in the U.S. Congress and abroad.

The reports revealed that Facebook had been aware of the ways its own services could negatively impact some users' mental health, push polarized recommendations to users and spread potentially dangerous misinformation. While Facebook has taken steps to make its platform safer on all of these counts, the company's detractors say it hasn't acted boldly or quickly enough.

A theme in Zuckerberg's argument was that the problems Facebook experiences are a reflection of society.

"These issues aren't primarily about social media," Zuckerberg said. "That means that no matter what Facebook does, we're never going to solve them on our own."

He said polarization began rising in the U.S. "before I was born" while pointing to unspecified research finding that countries with similar social media use have seen stagnant or declining polarization.

He said Facebook often needs to choose between a host of trade-offs, like providing encryption with supporting law enforcement investigations.

"It makes a good soundbite to say that we don't solve these impossible trade-offs because we're just focused on making money, but the reality is these questions are not primarily about our business, but about balancing different difficult social values," he said.

Zuckerberg said he has called for regulation to so that companies like Facebook aren't the ones that have to choose between those trade-offs.

He said he's proud of the research Facebook has done and emphasized the company's investments in safety and security measures.

But, he said, he worries the response to Facebook's research could create negative incentives for other businesses to do similar work.

"I worry about the incentives that we are creating for other companies to be as introspective as we have been," he said. "But I am committed to continuing this work because I believe it will be better for our community and our business over the long term."