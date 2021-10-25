'Facebook is closing the door on us being able to act,' whistleblower says in UK hearing

Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen giving evidence to the joint committee for the Draft Online Safety Bill, as part of government plans for social media regulation.

LONDON — Regulators have a small window of opportunity to act on the spread of hate speech and other harmful content on Facebook, whistleblower Frances Haugen told U.K. lawmakers Monday.

"When an oil spill happens, it doesn't make it harder for us to regulate oil companies," Haugen said at a hearing in U.K. Parliament on new legislation aimed at tackling harmful content online.

"Right now, Facebook is closing the door on us being able to act."

Haugen hit the headlines earlier this month when she was revealed to be the whistleblower behind the leak of a cache of internal Facebook documents that, most notably, showed the company was aware of the harm caused by its Instagram app to teens' mental health.

The ex-Facebook employee testified in U.S. Congress, accusing company management of prioritizing "profits before people," a claim CEO Mark Zuckerberg described as "just not true."

It marks one of the biggest crises in recent history for Facebook, and arrives as regulators around the world look to curb the sheer power and influence of America's tech giants.

Over the weekend, a flood of new reports emerged based on additional leaked information from Haugen. One of the reports said Facebook was unprepared to deal with the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol building, citing internal documents. Another detailed the spread of hate speech and content inciting violence in India on Facebook's services.

Another whistleblower, ex-Facebook data scientist Sophie Zhang, gave evidence to British lawmakers last week. Zhang said she was fired by the company after highlighting its alleged failure to combat election interference from governments in foreign countries. Facebook at the time said it "fundamentally" disagreed with Zhang's characterizations of the company.