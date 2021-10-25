Goldman Sachs says investing in China is more challenging now, but the country isn't 'uninvestable'

There are pockets of opportunities in China's stock markets despite an increasingly challenging investment backdrop, says Goldman Sachs' Timothy Moe.

"There are certainly a host of challenges that China is facing right now — but we would push back quite vigorously on the sweeping statement that China is 'uninvestable,'" Moe, chief Asia-Pacific equity strategist and co-head of Asia macro research at the investment banking giant, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" on Friday.

"It's just way too overarching and really misses a lot of the specificity that is needed to invest in China," he said.

That narrative does not necessarily extend across the entire Chinese stock market, Moe said, adding that policy has in some cases served as a tailwind for some sectors.

He cited the example of "hard technology areas" such as semiconductors, where Beijing has clearly signaled it wants to become self-sufficient in.

In March, China's largest and most important chipmaker Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation announced it was building a $2.35 billion factory in Shenzhen — a major technology hub in the country.