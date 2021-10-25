Those who do their homework end up investing in bitcoin, Scaramucci says

In this article BTC.BS=-USS

Hedge fund investor Anthony Scaramucci argues anyone who studies bitcoin carefully and understands the cryptocurrency will be convinced of its potential. "Do the homework on bitcoin, understand what it is," the founder and managing partner of SkyBridge Capital told CNBC's "Capital Connection" on Monday. He suggested reading the white paper by the creator of bitcoin, among other materials. "Anybody that does the homework … ends up investing into it. Look at Ray Dalio, a bitcoin skeptic, now a bitcoin investor," he said, adding that other big-name investors such as Paul Tudor Jones and Stanley Druckenmiller have also bought bitcoin. "These are brilliant guys [who] did the homework and drew a conclusion that they needed to own a piece of bitcoin," he said.

Scaramucci said he sees bitcoin as "digital gold" and has "over $1 billion" in bitcoin, which he started accumulating last year. His firm announced a partnership last month that accelerates its move into the cryptocurrency world. "If you had one cent in bitcoin and 99 cents in cash over the last decade, you outperformed everything. Just think about that," he said. Bitcoin hit an all-time high above $66,900 last week following the launch of the first U.S. bitcoin futures exchange-traded fund. The cryptocurrency has seen wild swings and is expected to continue to be volatile. On Monday afternoon in Asia, bitcoin was up 2.6% at $62,696.00, according to Coin Metrics.

