Families not signing up for child tax credit now will have to wait until next year to get money

Millions of American families with children have received four monthly payments through the new enhanced child tax credit.

But for families who still need to sign up for the benefit but haven't, time is ticking.

That's because after December, families will have to file a tax return and wait to get the entire credit as a refund from the IRS. On the other hand, families claiming the credit now will get cash up front and receive the second half when they file 2021 taxes next year.

There's also a limited window for families with eligible children to sign up if they didn't get checks automatically. The site GetCTC.org, begun by Code for America in collaboration with the U.S. Department of the Treasury and the White House, will only be available through Nov. 15.

"If parents haven't already gotten the payment and they're eligible for it, it's not too late to sign up," said Ashley Burnside, a policy analyst at the Center for Law and Social Policy.

Larger checks

Families enrolling for the credit now will see larger remaining payments than those who have been getting them monthly since July, when the checks began.

That's because the monthly money is an advance on a 2021 tax credit, half to be delivered this year and the rest to come when families file their taxes next year.

The American Rescue Plan passed in March expanded the existing child tax credit, adding advance monthly payments and increasing the benefit to $3,000 from $2,000 with a $600 bonus for kids under the age of 6 for the 2021 tax year.

For a family with two children aged 5 and 7 eligible for the full credit, the amount they'd receive is $6,600 ($3,000 for the 7-year-old plus $3,600 for the 5-year-old.)

If they filed a tax return in 2019 or 2020 and had direct deposit, the family started receiving the first $3,300 of the credit in six monthly payments of $550 from July to December.