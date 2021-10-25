Trump SPAC Digital World Acquisition drops 10% after huge gains on social media merger news

The social media app will be developed by Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG).

The SPAC stock linked to Donald Trump's planned social media platform was dropping in price Monday afternoon after booking huge gains last week following news that it would merge with the ex-president's planned social media company.

Digital World Acquisition Corp. stock was up only slightly in price earlier Monday, trading about 4% higher on the day before pulling back to hover back and forth on either side of the "unchanged" level at around $94 per share.

It then dropped by 10% just after 2 p.m. ET

That pace was a major change from last week, when DWAC shares skyrocketed from $9.96 apiece at Wednesday's close to $94.20 per share Friday — a whopping 845% rally in two days.

The so-called special purpose acquisition company also was seeing markedly lower trading volume.

As of afternoon Monday, more than 55 million shares of DWAC had changed hands, according to FactSet.

Last Thursday, with its price soared more than 350% in a single session, nearly 500 million shares of DWAC were traded. DWAC that day was the most traded name on the consolidated tape of New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq listings, by far.

In another sign that the Trump-fueled craze had died down, or at least moderated a bit, the share price of the advertising software startup Phunware tumbled 20% on Monday.

Phunware, which was involved with Trump's 2020 reelection campaign, saw a 470% surge in price on Friday.

There is no indication that DWAC and Phunware have a business relationship. But Phunware's rise last week coincided with the spike in the SPAC's stock.

Short-seller Iceberg Research unveiled a bearish position on the DWAC Monday, saying that investors face uncertainties in this blank-check deal as Trump could become a dominant shareholder after the merger.

"Now that initial excitement has passed, we see only risks for investors in near future. Based on Trump's track record, at current price, renegotiation is likely to keep more of the merged company for him," the short-seller said in a tweet. "SPAC holders don't own a piece of this project yet. Trump has leverage, not them."