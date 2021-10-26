5 things to know before the stock market opens Tuesday

1. Stock futures rise after S&P and Dow set fresh records

A Wall Street street sign is displayed in front of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. Bloomberg | Getty Images

2. Facebook shares gain after earnings beat

Tom Weller | DeFodi Images | Getty Images

Shares of Facebook were higher by about 2% in premarket trading, as investors cheered the social media firm's better-than-expected third-quarter earnings and its decision to add $50 billion to its stock repurchase plan. While Facebook's revenue fell short of estimates, per-share earnings of $3.22 topped projections of $3.19, according to Refinitiv. Facebook's quarterly results come against the backdrop of a large, ongoing document dump from whistleblower Frances Haugen, a former product manager at the company. Multiple news organizations have published stories on the documents in recent days, showing how Facebook fails or struggles to address the harm it knows its apps and services can cause. However, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg defended the company on Monday's earnings call, contending the document leak is painting "a false picture of our company."

3. Tesla reaches $1 trillion market cap for the first time

A Tesla store in Beijing, China, on July 4, 2021. Costfoto | Barcroft Media | Getty Images

Tesla reached $1 trillion in market capitalization Monday, after shares of the electric vehicle maker surged 12.66% to close at $1,024.86. The stock was lower by less than 1% in Tuesday's premarket. Monday's big move followed news that car rental company Hertz is ordering 100,000 vehicles from Tesla by the end of 2022. It also came after Morgan Stanley auto analyst Adam Jonas hiked his price target on Tesla to $1,200 from $900. Tesla, by far the world's most valuable auto maker, joins the likes of Apple, Amazon and Microsoft in the $1 trillion market cap club.

4. Biden institutes new Covid rules for international visitors when travel curbs lift

MIAMI, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 03: Travelers make their way through the Miami International Airport before starting the Labor Day weekend on September 03, 2021 in Miami, Florida. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that people unvaccinated against the Covid-19 virus should not travel this weekend. Those who are should wear their masks and take precautions due to the country’s high level of Covid-19 transmission. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) Joe Raedle | Getty Images News | Getty Images

The Biden administration released new details Monday on its Covid rules that will go into effect Nov. 8, when the U.S. removes curbs on international travel that had been in place since the early days of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. Airlines will be required to check the vaccination status of passengers flying to the U.S. and collect information that can be used for contact tracing. Additionally, unvaccinated Americans and adult travelers who receive an exemption on the vaccine requirement must now test negative within one day of traveling; previously, it had been within three days of departing for the U.S. Children under age 18 are exempt from the vaccine requirement, the White House said.

5. Democrats scramble to reach deal on Biden's social spending plan

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus October 14, 2021 in Washington, DC. Drew Angerer | Getty Images