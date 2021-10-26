Alphabet reports third-quarter earnings after the bell

Google CEO Sundar Pichai speaks during the Google I/O keynote session at Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California on May 7, 2019.

Alphabet will report third-quarter earnings after the bell.

Here's what Wall Street is expecting:

Earnings per share (EPS): $23.48 per share, according to Refinitiv estimates.

$23.48 per share, according to Refinitiv estimates. Revenue: $63.34 billion, according to Refinitiv estimates.

$63.34 billion, according to Refinitiv estimates. YouTube advertising revenue: $7.4 billion, according to StreetAccount estimates.

$7.4 billion, according to StreetAccount estimates. Google Cloud revenue: $5.07 billion, according to StreetAccount estimates.

$5.07 billion, according to StreetAccount estimates. Traffic acquisition costs (TAC): $11.16 billion, according to Street Account estimates.

Google's core advertising business has enjoyed record revenue growth in recent quarters as economies reopened from the pandemic, but analysts are focused on how supply shortages and privacy changes implemented by Apple are affecting spending.

Earlier this year, Apple added prompts in iOS 14 that allow users to keep from being targeted with ads on apps. Snap and Facebook both cited those changes as the biggest reason for business disruptions in the latest quarter.

While Google is better shielded than those companies because it owns the Android operating system, it still relies on Apple for distribution of its apps on iPhones.

Both Google and Apple face mounting scrutiny from regulators, though their stocks haven't suffered. In August, legislators introduced a bipartisan bill that seeks to bring more competition to the app store market. Under the bill, Google and Apple would not be allowed to tie distribution of an app on their app store to whether a developer uses their payment system.

Google said recently that it would halve its app store fees service fees from 30% to 15%. In July, state attorneys general announced an antitrust lawsuit against Google, alleging the company abused its power over app developers through its Play Store on Android.