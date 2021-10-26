Biden hopes fines on lingering cargo ships ease congestion at major U.S. ports

Container ships wait outside the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach waiting to unload on Oct. 13, 2021.

WASHINGTON – The Biden administration is hopeful new fines imposed on carriers at the nation's busiest port complex will abate the intensifying logjam of cargo ships.

The twin ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach announced Monday that containers moved by trucks will have nine days before fines start accruing and containers scheduled to move by rail will have three days.

In accordance with these deadlines, carriers will be charged $100 for each lingering container per day starting Nov. 1.

"The terminals are running out of space, and this will make room for the containers sitting on those ships at anchor," explained Port of Long Beach Executive Director Mario Cordero in a statement announcing the measure.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Tuesday that the administration continues "to press on ways to address issues in the supply chain," adding that Biden plans to discuss global commerce disruptions with leaders at the G-20 meeting this weekend.

"Both ports are moving 19% more containers than at the same point in 2018, which was the previous record and the ports remain on target to outpace the previous record of 17.5 million containers processed in 2018," explained Psaki.

Earlier this month, the Biden administration unveiled a plan to run operations 24/7 at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, which account for 40% of sea freight entering the United States, in order to address bottlenecks.