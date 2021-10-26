Bill Gates is letting college students download his climate-change book for free

Bill Gates wants more college students to read his latest book, so he's letting them do it for free.

For the rest of this week, college or university students can download a free digital copy of Gates' best-selling book, "How to Avoid a Climate Disaster: The Solutions We Have and the Breakthroughs We Need," the billionaire Microsoft co-founder wrote in a blog post on Monday.

In his 384-page book, which debuted on The New York Times' nonfiction best-seller list in February 2021, Gates tackles the climate crisis while suggesting ways for research and innovation in green technology to help prevent a worldwide catastrophe.

Now, the book is available to download from Gates' personal blog, GatesNotes. Students need to provide their email address and the name of their school to download Gates' book as a ".epub" file for e-reader apps, according to a press release.