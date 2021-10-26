Billions in aid still available to struggling renters

To address the renters' crisis triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic, Congress has allocated more than $45 billion in aid.

More than six months after the money was authorized, most of it is still available.

Just around a fifth of the funding, or $10 billion, had reached households by the end of last month, new data by the U.S. Department of the Treasury shows.

That so much of that aid is still unspent doesn't mean renters aren't struggling anymore.

Some 12 million adults remain behind on rent payments, according to a recent report by the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. One analysis over the summer found that the average renter in arrears owes around $3,700. In some areas, rental debts top $10,000 per household.

"There's certainly remaining need in most states and cities," said Diane Yentel, president and CEO of the National Low Income Housing Coalition.

However, efforts to disburse the money have been challenged by a lack of awareness and cumbersome applications, advocates say. Still, they say renters should not give up on getting the help.

Just applying for the aid can help you stay in your home longer.

In at least five states, those who've put in an application are entitled to some protection from being pushed out of their homes. Those states are Minnesota, Nevada, New York, Oregon and Washington state. Some of these policies offer renters a lot more time. Those with a pending claim in Minnesota, for example, can't be evicted until June 2022.

Here's what struggling renters need to know about accessing the relief.