Corporate card start-up Ramp targets Bill.com with free payments software

Corporate charge card start-up Ramp is going after publicly-traded competitor Bill.com with a free invoice management and payments platform, CNBC has learned.

The start-up has grown rapidly this year by offering small and medium-sized businesses a cash back card paired with software that identifies ways clients can save money. Ramp says that transaction volumes have jumped 50% in the two months since the company last raised funds at a $3.9 billion valuation.

To keep that growth going, the New York-based start-up has set its sights on the clientele of Bill.com, a fintech company that automates the processing and payment of invoices, said Ramp CEO Eric Glyman. Paying invoices is a time consuming, hands-on and error-prone process for most businesses, he said.

"Our software takes what could be multiple minutes to enter and many more to actually make sure you're doing the right things to a matter of seconds," Glyman said. "Finance teams are tired of using three or four systems just to make payments and close their books."