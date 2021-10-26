Corporate minimum tax proposal unveiled by key Senate Democrats as Biden social bill comes together

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) speaks during a Senate Finance Committee hearing on the nomination of Chris Magnus to be the next U.S. Customs and Border Protection commissioner, in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, October 19, 2021.

WASHINGTON — New details of a Democratic plan to enact a 15% minimum corporate tax on declared income of large corporations were released Tuesday by three senators, Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Angus King, I-Maine, and Senate Finance Committee Chair Ron Wyden, D-Ore.

The senators will propose the tax be included as a source of revenue to help fund the massive "Build Back Better" bill that Democrats are currently negotiating.

Shortly after the plan was released a key senator in those negotiations, Arizona Democrat Kyrsten Sinema, announced that she would support the corporate minimum tax, giving the proposal a major boost.

According to a release from the senators, the corporate minimum tax would:

Apply only to companies that publicly report more than $1 billion in profits annually for a three year time period.

Create an across-the-board 15% minimum tax on those profits.

Preserve "the value of business credits – including R&D, clean energy, and housing tax credits – and include some flexibilities for companies to carry forward losses, utilize foreign tax credits, and claim a minimum tax credit against regular tax in future years."

The tax proposal gained new focus this week after Sinema announced that she would not support raising the current corporate tax rate, which had been Democrats' original plan to raise revenue for their social spending plan.

The tax would likely apply to about 200 American corporations, the senators said.

The Democrats did not say which business credits within the tax code would be preserved. The details of those credits would likely make a huge difference to the corporations that face the prospect of owing the tax.

According to legislative language released by Warren's office, it appears that the secretary of the Treasury would be tasked with determining which credits apply.