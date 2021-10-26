College enrollment notched the largest two-year decline in 50 years, due to Covid

College enrollment was supposed to bounce back this fall. Instead, more students opted out.

Nationwide, fewer students went back to school again this year, dragging undergraduate enrollment down another 3.2% from last year, according to a new report from the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center that's based on early data from colleges. There were roughly 17.5 million students enrolled as of the last tally.

Combined with last autumn's declines, the number of undergraduate students in college is now down 6.5% compared to two years ago — the largest two-year enrollment drop in the last 50 years, the report found.

"Enrollments are not getting better; they're still getting worse," said Doug Shapiro, executive director of the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center. "Far from filling the hole of last year's enrollment declines, we are still digging it deeper."

More from Personal Finance:

Here are the schools with the best return on investment

Fewer students are going to college because of the cost

How to maximize your college financial aid

As the pandemic's economic impact continues to weigh on the economy, college enrollment is down at two- and four-year schools, the report found. Only the most selective colleges notched enrollment gains — up 4.3% — to return to pre-pandemic levels.

"As you go down the selectivity scale, the overall declines start to grow," Shapiro said. "Community colleges remain the most adversely affected sector, experiencing a 14.1% total enrollment decline since fall 2019."

Historically, community colleges see an influx of students during economic downturns.

For starters, community college is significantly less expensive. At two-year public schools, tuition and fees are $3,770 for the 2020-2021 school year, according to the College Board. Alternatively, at in-state four-year public schools, tuition is $10,560 and at four-year private universities it averages $37,650.