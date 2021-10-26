Elon Musk is now nearly $100 billion richer than Jeff Bezos, and his net worth is on the cusp of hitting $300 billion

Elon Musk may soon become the first person with a net worth of $300 billion. The Tesla CEO and world's richest man added more than $36 billion to his fortune on Monday after the automaker's shares spiked 12.7% following the announcement that Hertz is ordering 100,000 vehicles to build out its electric vehicle rental fleet by the end of 2022.

The single-day growth of his fortune was largest in the history of the Bloomberg Billionaires Index and equal to the net worth of the 34th richest person in the world. His $289 billion puts him almost $100 billion ahead of former No. 1 Jeff Bezos, who was worth $193 billion as of Monday, according to Bloomberg. Musk has widened his lead over other former holders of the title of world's richest person as well. He is now worth $184 billion more than Warren Buffett, who is currently the 10th richest person in the world, and has a more than $150 billion lead on No. 4 Bill Gates. Musk's net worth is now so large that it has surpassed the market cap of the world's second-largest automaker, Toyota, which is valued at around $283 billion. Tesla first passed Toyota in value in July 2020 to take the top spot.