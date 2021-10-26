Enphase Energy surges after record quarter despite supply chain woes

Shares of Enphase Energy surged more than 12% during extended trading on Tuesday after the company reported record revenue during the third quarter, despite ongoing headwinds from supply chain bottlenecks.

The company, which makes microinverters and backup energy storage for solar systems, posted sales of $351.5 million during the period, compared to the $345 million analysts surveyed by StreetAccount were expecting.

Revenue jumped 11% quarter over quarter, and was nearly double the $178.5 million earned during the third quarter of 2020. The company also issued upbeat guidance, saying it expects fourth quarter revenue to be between $390 million and $410 million. Wall Street analysts were expecting revenue guidance of $373.6 million, according to estimates from StreetAccount.

Still, while CEO Badri Kothandaraman said business is booming, Enphase, like companies across sectors and industries, is facing supply chain constraints. In an effort to get products to consumers faster, the company qualified alternate suppliers during the quarter, and also chose to airship some microinverters. That significantly increases costs, and combined with ocean freight rates rising by eight times, the company opted to pass along some of those costs to the consumer by raising prices. Enphase is planning to once again raise prices during the fourth quarter.

"Every component in the supply chain is stressed," Kothandaraman told CNBC. "It is all hand to mouth...every cost is going up and that's happening right now." He noted that a shipping container that cost $2,000 last year now costs $16,000.