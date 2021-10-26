European markets set to climb, tracking global earnings optimism; UBS beats

LONDON — European stocks are set to edge higher on Tuesday, as positive corporate earnings offer a tailwind to global markets.

Britain's FTSE 100 is seen around 9 points higher at 7,232, Germany's DAX is set to climb around 50 points to 15,649 and France's CAC 40 is expected to add around 10 points to 6,723, according to IG data.

Shares in Asia-Pacific rose in Tuesday's trade after the major indexes on Wall Street closed Monday at record highs following strong earnings. Electric vehicle battery manufacturers in Asia-Pacific surged after car rental giant Hertz announced that it would order 100,000 vehicles from Tesla by the end of 2022.

Stateside, stock futures were marginally higher in early premarket trade on Tuesday as investors awaited a fresh round of major technology earnings. Behemoths Alphabet and Microsoft are due report after the bell.