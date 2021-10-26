'We don't regulate euphoria,' says former SEC chairman Jay Clayton, who breaks down why social media will likely continue to influence investing

Jay Clayton speaking at the 2019 Delivering Alpha conference in New York.

Social media frenzies have encouraged retail investors to jump into meme stocks and certain cryptocurrencies, pushing up prices beyond fundamental values.

The influence is likely to stay, according to former Securities and Exchange chairman Jay Clayton.

"It is a remarkable development," said Clayton said during a Monday investor roundtable with CNBC, addressing the influence of social media on certain stocks.

This year, so-called meme stocks such as AMC and GameStop saw incredible rallies after becoming popular on social media. A May report from the Federal Reserve addressed the trading action of those stocks and determined that social media had driven risk appetites in equity markets.

"At the end of the day, that increased demand was clearly driven by social media," Clayton said. "That tells you the power of social media."

That power is likely to stay, according to Clayton, who is now a senior policy advisor and council at Sullivan & Cromwell and a non-executive chairman of Apollo Global Management.

The SEC has long regulated the power of people who have asymmetric information on certain stocks, such as specific company knowledge, that would influence price, he said.

But any guidelines for investors outside of that group is much more difficult to enforce.