Here's the strategy this couple used to save $1.3 million and retire in their 30s

You've probably heard of "The Great Resignation" at this point.

Justin McCurry was what some would call an early adopter. He and his wife planned to retire from their jobs while still in their 30s.

The McCurrys ran the numbers and figured they would need to save around $2.5 million to pay off their mortgage, cover college for their three children and have enough left over to live comfortably for the rest of their lives.

They used "the 4% rule," which says you can typically safely withdraw 4% per year from your portfolio in retirement.

However, after a few years optimizing their budget, they adjusted the goal to $1.3 million. The new total would still leave the family with over $50,000 per year to spend, which would be more than enough.

Check out this video to learn more about the McCurrys' budgeting philosophy and to see the investment strategy they used to grow their savings.

