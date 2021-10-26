Microsoft set to report earnings after the bell

Satya Nadella, chief executive officer of Microsoft Corp., speaks during a keynote session at the Microsoft Developers Build Conference in San Francisco, California, U.S., on Wednesday, March 30, 2016. Nadella said his company is committed to playing a key role in the emerging market for artificial intelligence-based chat software, one week after the company's first Internet chat bot in the U.S. was so manipulated by users that it had to be pulled down within a day of its introduction.

Microsoft will announce fiscal first-quarter earnings after market close Tuesday.

Here's what analysts are expecting:

Earnings: $2.07 per share adjusted, according to Refinitiv.

$2.07 per share adjusted, according to Refinitiv. Revenue: $43.97 billion, according to Refinitiv.

Microsoft's Azure public cloud revenue growth is expected to be 47%, according to a CNBC survey of 12 analysts, while analysts polled by StreetAccount are looking for 48% Azure growth. The company said it expected stable growth in constant currency from last quarter, with customers increasingly signing up for long-term contracts. Microsoft does not disclose Azure revenue in dollars.

In the quarter, Microsoft introduced new Surface PCs, said it was acquiring security start-ups CloudKnox and RiskIQ and announced plans to increase the cost of commercial Office 365 subscriptions. The company also hired Amazon cloud executive Charlie Bell to work on cybersecurity and committed to spending more on security research and development.

Microsoft shares have risen 39% in 2021, while the S&P 500 index is up about 22% over the same period.

Executives will discuss the results and issue guidance on a conference call starting at 5:30 p.m. ET.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

WATCH: Jim Cramer sees a 'huge buying opportunity' in Microsoft