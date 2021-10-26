CNBC Pro

Wall Street expects a slowdown in Robinhood's crypto business in the third quarter

Maggie Fitzgerald@mkmfitzgerald
Share
Baiju Bhatt and Vlad Tenev attend Robinhood Markets IPO Listing Day on July 29, 2021 in New York City.
Cindy Ord | Getty Images

Robinhood's crypto business has become increasingly important to the trading app's top line, and many on Wall Street are calling for a drop off from the record trading levels in the second quarter.

However, with bitcoin recently notching records and Robinhood's new digital-currency wallet feature, the trading app might be able to sustain a robust crypto business and drive revenues higher in the current quarter.

More In Earnings Playbook

CNBC ProFacebook is taking swift action to address its teen user growth problem worrying investors
Salvador Rodriguez
CNBC ProOne troubling trend during an otherwise spectacular earnings reporting season
Robert Hum
CNBC ProThese 5 stocks reporting earnings this week almost always beat the Street and trade higher
Hannah Miao
Read More