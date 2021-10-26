Congress has a new plan to fix Social Security. How it would change benefits

A Social Security reform bill popular with House Democrats is getting reintroduced in Congress.

This time, it features some changes aimed at attracting more support from Republicans across the aisle.

The bill, known as the Social Security 2100 Act, is being brought forward by Rep. John Larson, D-Conn., who serves as chairman of the House Ways and Means Social Security Subcommittee.

Those who appeared alongside him on Tuesday to announce the reintroduction of the bill included Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal, D-Mass.

The new version of the bill comes on the heels of the Social Security Administration's latest estimates that the trust funds that support the program have just 13 years before they will be depleted. At that time, in the year 2034, 78% of promised benefits will be payable.

The bill proposes extending that date to 2038 to give Congress more time to come up with a long-term solution to the program's solvency issues.

The measure would also incorporate proposals made by President Joe Biden during his presidential campaign, as well as fixes discussed in Capitol Hill hearings.

"It's got a lot that's attractive, and nothing that I think should cause Democrats problems in an election year," said Nancy Altman, president of Social Security Works, an advocacy group that promotes expanding benefits.