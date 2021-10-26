Theranos investor Betsy DeVos was misled by Elizabeth Holmes on the tech and financials, representative testifies

Elizabeth Holmes, founder and former CEO of Theranos, arrives for motion hearing on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at the U.S. District Court House inside Robert F. Peckham Federal Building in San Jose, California.

SAN JOSE, CALIF. -- A representative for Betsy DeVos's family office told jurors in the Elizabeth Holmes criminal trial that the former Theranos CEO provided misleading financials and details about the company's technology in soliciting an investment.

DeVos, the former education secretary in the Trump administration, invested $100 million in Theranos in 2014. Lisa Peterson, who oversees private equity investments at RDV Corp. and handled the Theranos deal, testified on behalf of the family on Tuesday.

Peterson said that Holmes "was hand picking five or six private families to invest in her firm" and "was inviting us to participate in this opportunity."

She told jurors that Theranos shared financial projections, showing the company would have revenue of $140 million in 2014 and $990 million in 2015. Peterson said she didn't know that Theranos had no revenue in 2012 and 2013.

Holmes also said that the blood tests were being processed on Theranos' homegrown technology, when in reality the company was using third-party systems.

Investors dumped a total of more than $900 million into Theranos, a then-buzzy blood-testing start-up led by a charismatic Stanford dropout who promised to change the future of health care. In addition to DeVos, media tycoon Rupert Murdoch, the Walton family and Atlanta's Cox family all put in money.

Holmes is on trial on allegations of misleading investors, patients and doctors about the capabilities of Theranos' blood-testing technology. Holmes and her co-conspirator and company president Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani each face up to 20 years in prison if convicted. They have both pleaded not guilty, and Balwani will be tried separately next year.

Peterson said she was asked to work on the Theranos deal because she had prior experience in health care and "it intrigued" her. The DeVos family planned to invest $50 million in Theranos, but Peterson told jurors that they decided to double their investment after meeting with Holmes.

Peterson said she initially thought "this was going to be a game changer for health care."

The false statements from Holmes didn't stop after the investment, Peterson said. For the first time in the trial, jurors were shown video footage of Holmes, as prosecutors played three clips of her 2015 interview with CNBC's "Mad Money."