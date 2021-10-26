Treasury yields fall slightly on Tuesday

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell less than a basis point to 1.6317% at 4:30 a.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond fell less than a basis point to 2.0783%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.

The 10-year rate traded as high as 1.673% earlier during Monday's session but fell back to hover above 1.63%. U.S. stock markets closed the previous session at record highs, amid strong company earnings reports. However, concerns about a combination of rising inflation and slowing economic growth, also known as "stagflation," continue to plague investor sentiment.

On Tuesday, the number of new homes sold in the U.S. in September is due to come out at 10 a.m. ET. Economists polled by Dow Jones are expecting that home sales grew 760,000 in September, up from 740,000 in August.