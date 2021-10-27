Bitcoin futures ETF may be a costly way to get long-term crypto exposure

boonchai wedmakawand | Moment | Getty Images

Long-term investors

The ProShares and Valkyrie ETFs, for example, each have a 0.95% expense ratio. That's the asset manager's fund fee; for every $10,000 someone invests, the managers keep $95 a year. That might not sound like much, but costs can add up over decades of saving. The investor loses out on the fee, earnings on those fees and compound interest. Here's an example from the Securities and Exchange Commission: An investor who saves $100,000, earns 4% a year and pays a 0.25% annual fee would have $30,000 more after two decades than the same person who pays a 1% fee (which is about the cost of the bitcoin futures ETFs).

"If it will be part of your portfolio for one, five, 10 years or longer, 1% is a big fee to pay for a mutual fund or an ETF," said Charlie Fitzgerald III, CFP, principal and founding member of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, based in Orlando, Florida. Of course, buying bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies directly (not via an ETF) often isn't free. Crypto platforms and exchanges like Coinbase typically charge a one-time fee (though not always) that varies by provider. But it'd generally be much less costly for buy-and-hold investors relative to the annual fund fee, Johnson said. And fees aren't the only consideration. Investors may feel safer getting crypto access through a professionally managed ETF if they're worried about hackers or losing passwords or private keys needed to access the funds.

Short-term investors might also not mind a 0.95% fee if they plan to sell the ETF within days or weeks. (The fee amounts to 26 cents a day on a $10,000 investment.) "The fee is inconsequential if you're holding for two weeks then selling it," Fitzgerald said. In that case, a broker's one-time trading fee is likely more consequential, he said.

Fee trends