College tuition is now rising at a rate lower than inflation

College gets more and more expensive every year.

And yet, amid continued falling enrollment due to Covid, this year's increases in tuition and fees are very low by historic standards, according to a report by the College Board, which tracks trends in college pricing and student aid.

For the 2021-22 academic year, average tuition and fees rose by 1.3% to $3,800 for students at two-year schools, 1.6% for in-state students at four-year public colleges, reaching $10,740, and 2.1% for students at four-year private institutions, to $38,070.

And, after adjusting for inflation, average tuition and fees declined across the board. (The most recent inflation numbers jumped 5.4% year over year).

"Some institutions and states are holding tuition and fees flat this year," said Jennifer Ma, senior policy research scientist at College Board and co-author of the report.

In 15 states, average tuition at two-year schools did not increase at all, Ma said. In three states, the average tuition for in-state students at four-year public colleges also remained flat.

Still, college costs have already reached unsustainable levels, many experts say.