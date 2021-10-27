Commercial flights that fly 'entirely on hydrogen' planned for 2024

A sign for arrivals at Rotterdam The Hague Airport in the Netherlands.

Plans to operate commercial hydrogen-electric flights between London and Rotterdam have been announced, with those behind the project hoping it will take to the skies in 2024.

In a statement Wednesday, aviation firm ZeroAvia said it was developing a 19-seater aircraft that would "fly entirely on hydrogen."

A partnership between ZeroAvia, airport company Royal Schiphol Group, Rotterdam The Hague Innovation Airport Foundation and Rotterdam the Hague Airport has been established to work on the initiative.

"The deal sets a solid timeline for the launch of the first zero emission commercial passenger flights between the UK and the Netherlands, and potentially the first international commercial operation in the world," ZeroAvia said.

The company added that both itself and Royal Schiphol Group were in what it described as "advanced partnership talks with airlines to agree on an operator for the planned route."