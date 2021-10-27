Democrats firm up tax plans for Biden's social spending bill, but Medicaid and paid leave are sticking points

WASHINGTON – With just one day left before President Joe Biden departs for a week of summits in Europe, Democrats in Congress were still deep in negotiations Wednesday over several key pieces of the president's social safety net and climate bill.

But there was visible progress on at least one issue: Taxes.

On Tuesday, three Democratic senators introduced a plan to impose a 15% minimum tax on corporate book income, which would apply only to companies that reported over $1 billion in income for three straight years.

The plan quickly garnered approval from two key centrist Democrats in the Senate: Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Joe Manchin of West Virginia.

Yet even as Democrats coalesced around the 15% minimum corporate tax, two other proposed tax changes appeared to be headed for the chopping block.

A plan to have banks report cash flow information to the IRS for accounts with more than $10,000 in non-wage deposits was no longer under serious consideration, CNBC's Kayla Tausche reported Wednesday, citing three sources familiar with the matter.

A late-breaking plan to annually tax the unrealized market gains of the very richest Americans – people reporting more than $100 million of income or holding more than $1 billion in assets – also appeared to be on shaky ground Wednesday. Manchin told reporters he thought the plan was "convoluted."

Potential sources of revenue to pay for the bill received new attention this week after Sinema announced in mid-October that she would not support a long-standing plan to generate revenues by raising the corporate income tax rate and the top individual tax bracket rate.

Democrats need all 50 senators in their caucus to pass any bill, so Sinema's announcement left the party scrambling.

But while taxes and "pay-fors" continued to vex some Democratic lawmakers, questions about what benefits the bill would actually provide loomed even larger.