Deutsche Bank posts fifth straight quarter of profit despite slide in trading revenues

A general meeting of Deutsche Bank
Arne Dedert | picture alliance | Getty Images
Deutsche Bank reported a fall in revenues at its investment banking unit on Wednesday, but still managed to beat expectations and report its fifth consecutive quarter of profit.
The bank reported a net income of 194 million euros in the three months to September. Analysts had estimated a net income of 135 million euros for the third quarter, according to data from Refinitiv.
The German bank had smashed estimates for the second quarter despite a slide in trading revenues.
Shares are higher by about 32% year-to-date.
This is a breaking news story, please check back later for more.