Deutsche Bank posts fifth straight quarter of profit despite slide in trading revenues

Deutsche Bank reported a fall in revenues at its investment banking unit on Wednesday, but still managed to beat expectations and report its fifth consecutive quarter of profit.

The bank reported a net income of 194 million euros in the three months to September. Analysts had estimated a net income of 135 million euros for the third quarter, according to data from Refinitiv.

The German bank had smashed estimates for the second quarter despite a slide in trading revenues.

Shares are higher by about 32% year-to-date.

