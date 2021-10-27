European Central Bank expected to hold steady as economy slows and inflation soars

Christine Lagarde, president of the ECB, speaks at the Bank's press conference in Frankfurt, Germany. Boris Roessler | picture alliance | Getty Images

For some time, central-bank watchers have expected the ECB's October meeting to be relatively unexciting, but the current mix of slowing growth and higher inflation could render it more eventful than originally anticipated. Although big decisions on the future of the European Central Bank's emergency stimulus package — the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program — are unlikely to be revealed until December, investor interest will be focused on comments made by bank President Christine Lagarde in this Thursday's press conference. "We see scope for the ECB to continue its pushback against current market pricing in its communications at the meeting," Spyros Adreopoulos, senior European economist at BNP Paribas, said in a recent note. "The flipside of pushing back against market pricing is that we also expect Christine Lagarde to maintain that the current spike in inflation is largely transitory."

The euro zone economy currently is facing multiple adverse economic shocks. Supply chain bottlenecks have created shortages of all sorts of goods and gas prices are at record highs. Despite these uncertainties the market is currently pricing in a first rate hike by the central bank at the end of 2022. "The market will be keen to hear if President Lagarde ... argues as strongly as ECB Chief Economist Lane that the market timing of lift-off is inconsistent with the new guidance," writes Mark Wall, chief economist at Deutsche Bank.