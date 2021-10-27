Ford to reinstate dividend in the fourth quarter

DETROIT — Ford Motor will reinstate its regular dividend starting in the fourth quarter, more than a year and a half after suspending the payments during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.

Ford said the fourth-quarter dividend of 10 cents per share on outstanding common and Class B stock will be paid on Dec. 1 to shareholders at the close of business Nov. 19. The company announced the dividend Wednesday when it released its third-quarter earnings, which beat Wall Street's expectations.

Ford shares jumped by about 5% during after-hours trading. The stock closed Wednesday down by 2.7% to $15.51 a share.

"The strength of the business gives us the confidence to reinstate the dividend at this point," CFO John Lawler told reporters Wednesday during a call.