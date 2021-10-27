Supercar manufacturer McLaren announces CEO Mike Flewitt is stepping down

Mike Flewitt, chief executive officer of McLaren Automotive Ltd., gestures while speaking on the opening day of the 89th Geneva International Motor Show in Geneva, Switzerland, on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. The show near Lake Leman, which opens to the public from March 7 to 17, will be the first gilded showcase of the year for the likes of Bugatti, Koenigsegg, Lamborghini, and Pininfarina, among others.

LONDON — McLaren CEO Mike Flewitt is stepping down after more than eight years in charge of the supercar company.

The British automaker announced his departure Wednesday, without specifying why he is leaving.

Flewitt joined McLaren as chief operating officer in June 2012 and was appointed CEO in July 2013.

A search for his replacement is underway, McLaren said.

"I feel incredibly proud to have led McLaren Automotive through most of its first, highly-successful decade and am privileged to have played a part in the incredible McLaren story," Flewitt said in a statement.

He added: "This young company's success is testament to the many passionate and talented people I have had the pleasure of working with and I look forward to seeing that success continue."

McLaren said Flewitt has been "instrumental" during his time at the company.

"We thank Mike for his tremendous contribution and wish him all the very best in his future endeavours," said Paul Walsh, executive chairman of the McLaren Group, in a statement.

McLaren Group non-executive director Michael Macht will be responsible for all technical and operational functions while sales, marketing and PR will report into Walsh.







