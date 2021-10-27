Remember dogecoin? A rival 'meme token' just hit a record high and is close to overtaking it

In this article DOGE.CM=

A physical dogecoin token is seen with the logo of rival cryptocurrency shiba inu displayed in the background. Jakub Porzycki | NurPhoto | Getty Images

Shiba inu, a dogecoin spin-off, is close to surpassing Elon Musk's favorite cryptocurrency. The digital token has surged 28% in the last 24 hours, according to data from CoinGecko, hitting a record high above $0.00005. It has more than doubled in price in the last week. With a market capitalization of over $28 billion, shiba inu is now the 11th-largest cryptocurrency. Dogecoin is the 10th biggest, with a market cap of $31 billion. Dogecoin was down 12% in the last 24 hours, according to CoinGecko data.

What is shiba inu?

Shiba inu is a so-called "meme token" that bills itself as a "dogecoin killer." It takes its branding from the same internet meme dogecoin is based on, using the image of a Japanese Shiba Inu dog. The token was created in Aug. 2020 by an anonymous individual or individuals known as "Ryoshi." The coin's creator describes shiba inu in a white paper — or, in this case, "woofpaper" — as "an experiment in decentralized spontaneous community building." Shiba inu is based on the Ethereum blockchain, which has become a go-to for numerous new token projects and a fast-growing trend known as "decentralized finance," which aims to replicate traditional financial products like lending and trading. The rise of meme coins like dogecoin and shiba inu mimics the GameStop saga that took place earlier this year, when a flood of retail traders inspired by a Reddit forum piled into the video game retailer's stock, leading to wild swings in the price. In a similar vein, amateur traders have looked to little-known cryptocurrencies in the hope of achieving outsized gains. Shiba inu's creator claims not to hold any tokens. The cryptocurrency has a total supply of 1 quadrillion, according to data from CoinGecko. In May, Ryoshi sent half of the coin's supply to Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin, who sent 50 trillion of the tokens to an Indian Covid relief fund. Buterin then destroyed most of his holdings and donated the rest to charity.

Why is it rallying?