UK finance minister to outline spending plans for a 'new economy post-Covid’

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak holds the Budget box outside 11 Downing Street in central London ahead of the announcement of the Spring Statement in the House of Commons on 03 March, 2021 in London, England.

LONDON — Multi-billion pound spending on health care services and transport are among the plans British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak is set to announce in his latest budget statement on Wednesday.

Sunak is due to announce the U.K. government's fall budget at 12:30 p.m. London time. In a statement released prior to his formal announcement, Sunak said the budget will begin "the work of preparing for a new economy post-Covid." He added that the budget would help build an economy "fit for a new age of optimism."

A number of measures set to be included have already been reported by the British press.

This includes allocating £5.9 billion ($8.1 billion) to the U.K.'s National Health Service to help clear the backlog of people that have been waiting for tests and scans, due to the strain put on the health care sector by the coronavirus pandemic.

Sunak is also set to hand £6.9 billion to cities outside of London to improve their public transport infrastructure.

He is also due to confirm a rise in the U.K.'s national living wage from £8.91 per hour to £9.50, which is set to come into effect from April 1.

The U.K. government is also expected to end the pay freeze on public sector workers, such as teachers and nurses, as part of this budget.

Other key budgetary spending plans include £2.6 billion to create 30,000 new school places for children with special educational needs and disabilities.

Another £1.6 billion is then due to be put toward rolling out new "T-levels," or technical qualifications, for 16-19 year-olds.