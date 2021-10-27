What to watch today: Stock futures flat as investors deal with a flood of earnings

BY THE NUMBERS

Harley-Davidson (HOG) reported quarterly earnings of $1.05 per share, beating the 70 cent consensus estimate, with revenue topping forecasts as well. Harley said it is working to mitigate the impact of supply chain challenges, and its stock gained 2.5%. Spotify (SPOT) reported a larger-than-expected quarterly loss, but revenue beat analyst estimates as did user growth. The stock gained 2.5% in the premarket. Enphase Energy (ENPH) surged 15.5% in premarket trading, after the solar company beat top and bottom line estimates in its latest quarter with revenue rising to record levels.

