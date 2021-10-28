5 things to know before the stock market opens Thursday

1. Wall Street set to rebound as earnings, economic data take center stage

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on October 25, 2021 in New York City. Spencer Platt | Getty Images

2. Dow stocks Caterpillar, Merck jump on earnings; Apple, Amazon out later

Dow stock Caterpillar was rising 1.5% in premarket trading after the heavy equipment maker on Thursday reported better-than-expected adjusted third-quarter earnings of $2.66 per share. Revenue of $12.4 billion in Q3 was slightly below expectations. Another Dow stock, Merck, was up nearly 2% after the drugmaker said Thursday it earned an adjusted $1.75 per share in the third quarter. Revenue of $13.1 billion also beat estimates. Merck raised its full-year outlook. Apple and Amazon lead the long list of companies schedule to report quarterly earnings after Thursday's closing bell on Wall Street. In July, Dow component Apple said growth in its upcoming September quarter would not be as strong as its June quarter. Amazon, after reporting in July its first quarterly revenue miss in three years, gave weak third-quarter guidance. Investors will see how those outlook warnings play out. Shares of Apple and Amazon were modestly higher in premarket trading.

3. Ford surges after smashing earnings estimates, reinstating dividend

A general view of the Halewood Ford transmission assembly plant after Ford announced a 230 GBP investment on October 18, 2021 in Halewood, England. Christopher Furlong | Getty Images

Ford shares were soaring more than 8% in Thursday's premarket, the morning after the automaker reported adjusted third-quarter earnings of 51 cents per share, which nearly doubled estimates. Revenue of $33.21 billion in Q3 also beat expectations. Ford increased annual guidance for the second time this year. The company also said it would reinstate its regular dividend starting in the fourth quarter, more than a year and a half after suspending the payments during the early days of Covid.

4. Biden to attend House Democrats meeting, signaling a deal on spending bill

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on his Build Back Better infrastructure agenda at the NJ TRANSIT Meadowlands Maintenance Complex in Kearny, New Jersey, U.S., October 25, 2021. Jonathan Ernst | Reuters

President Joe Biden has made last-minute plans to attend a House Democratic caucus meeting on Thursday morning, CNBC has confirmed. He's expected to personally appeal to the party's progressives to vote for the stalled bipartisan infrastructure bill, which has already passed the Senate. Biden's attendance was seen on Capitol Hill as a very good sign that party leaders had finalized a deal on the president's signature social spending legislation. Biden is scheduled to depart later Thursday for a week of meetings in Europe, including a Friday sit-down with Pope Francis at the Vatican.

5. Big Oil executives to testify at House climate change hearing

A view of the ExxonMobil Baton Rouge Refinery in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, May 15, 2021. Kathleen Flynn | Reuters