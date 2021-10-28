Iran has agreed to return to nuclear talks — but don't expect a deal anytime soon, experts say

Iran will resume talks with six world powers before the end of November, its top negotiator said Wednesday, seeking to revive the 2015 nuclear deal that lifted sanctions on the Islamic Republic in exchange for curbs to its nuclear program.

"Had a very serious & constructive dialogue with @enriquemora_ on the essential elements for successful negotiations. We agree to start negotiations before the end of November," Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani wrote on Twitter following meetings with EU officials in Brussels.

But a deal is still a long way off, experts have warned, if indeed an agreement remains possible at all.

The announcement came amid mounting tensions between Iran and the West as Tehran ramps up nuclear activity in violation of the deal's parameters. Iran's government insists the developments are for peaceful purposes, but the U.N. atomic energy watchdog's Director-General Rafael Grossi said in late October that Iran is "within a few months" of having enough material to build a nuclear bomb.

Talks that had begun under the Joe Biden administration were stalled following the June election of the hardline and anti-Western cleric Ebrahim Raisi, which some see as a delaying tactic meant to project a more staunch position.

"I don't expect an agreement anytime soon, because the Iranian delaying tactics and messaging coming from Tehran and the new administration clearly indicate that they are intending to take a hard line and a tougher negotiating position," said Sanam Vakil, deputy head of the Middle East North Africa program at Chatham House.

Vakil noted that Kani, Iran's top nuclear negotiator, has also refused to meet the E3 — the foreign ministers of Germany, France and the U.K. — in a coordinated manner, "suggesting that he is trying to sow divisions alongside the delaying tactics that we have witnessed over the past few months."



"I expect that the negotiations will take a number of months and we should be prepared that those negotiations might not see the final resumption of the deal," she added.