'Moms Are Cool' program offers free financial counseling for mothers impacted by the pandemic

Women have been disproportionately impacted by job loss during this pandemic, and mothers have been hit even harder.

Since February 2020, the economy has experienced a decline of nearly 5 million jobs — and women account for 57.5% of those losses, according to the National Women's Law Center. The financial impact has been devastating, especially for women with families.

Even before this global health crisis, the pay gap for mothers versus fathers was $15,300, according to the law center, meaning mothers had to work more than 16 months to make as much as fathers were paid in 12. For women facing additional financial insecurity due to the pandemic, some experts say it will be more difficult to afford the education and training that would allow them to advance.

Many mothers seeking financial guidance don't know where to turn.

Paige Montgomery, a 29-year-old single mom, was trying to get her money management back on track after a job loss — and a high risk pregnancy — had turned her finances upside down.

"I was on bed rest, and then ultimately was laid off because of Covid," she said. "I had no savings.

"I was living literally paycheck to paycheck."

Sabrina Smith, 37 and also a single mom, said she struggled after being laid off, too. "I luckily had a little bit of savings to hold me over," she said. "But then from there, I had to find other ways in order to pay my bills."