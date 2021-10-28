Santoli’s Thursday market notes: The S&P 500’s road to 4700 seems less complicated after a recent shakeout

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on October 25, 2021 in New York City.
Spencer Platt | Getty Images
This is the daily notebook of Mike Santoli, CNBC's senior markets commentator, with ideas about trends, stocks and market statistics.
- Quick reversal of Wednesday's jagged shakeout in the majority of stocks, sharp pullback in value sectors and oddly poor market breadth, which all seems to have been a response to short-term overbought conditions combined with whippy bond-market moves.