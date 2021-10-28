The market is starting to price in more interest rate hikes than the Fed is indicating

As inflation escalates, traders are expecting a more aggressive response from the Federal Reserve than policymakers are currently indicating.

The market Thursday morning briefly priced in a slightly better-than-even chance that the Fed hikes interest rates three times in 2022 as price pressures increase. In their most recent economic projections, Fed officials indicated a slight tilt to a hike next year, but only one.

Traders see a 65% chance of the first hike coming in June, the second as soon as September (51%), and a 51% likelihood of a third move in February 2023, according to the CME's FedWatch tool. The most recent probability for December 2022 was 45.8%, but it had been above 50% earlier in the morning.

The switch comes with inflation as measured by the consumer price index excluding food and energy increasing 4% year over year, and up 3.6% as measured by personal consumption expenditures prices.

That 0.4 percentage point gap between "core" CPI and PCE, the latter being the Fed's preferred measure, is likely to expand in the coming year due to rising shelter prices, according to Goldman Sachs.

A gauge of shelter costs which measures the level of rents property owners could get for their dwellings makes up 23.6% of PCE, part of the overall shelter category that comprises about one-third of the popular inflation gauge.