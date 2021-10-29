Biden to discuss intensifying supply chain challenges with G20 leaders

A cargo ship moves under the Bayonne Bridge as it heads into port on October 13, 2021 in Bayonne, New Jersey.

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden is expected to spotlight disruptions in the global supply chain and surging energy prices when he meets this weekend with fellow leaders of the world's largest economies.

On Saturday, Biden will attend the annual forum of the "Group of 20," or G20, referring to the 20 major economies that account for more than 80% of world GDP and 75% of global trade.

Speaking to reporters on Air Force One en route to Rome, national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Biden is slated to convene a supply chain meeting with world leaders. The plan is to discuss ways in which governments can alleviate pressure points in the global trading system.

"The global economy is obviously going to be front and center because the pandemic is continuing to have an impact on economic recovery," explained Howard Stoffer, University of New Haven professor of International Affairs. "How countries respond in a coordinated way or independently is going to be an important issue at the G20," he added.

The world's supply chain – already disrupted by the pandemic – is continuing to bear the brunt of surging consumer demand, labor shortages and overseas manufacturing delays, which has led to higher transportation costs and inflation.

Global supply chain challenges "will be an initiative very high on the agenda," explained Michael Froman, vice chairman and president of strategic growth at Mastercard.

Froman, who served for four years as President Barack Obama's trade representative, added that Biden will have the opportunity to lead discussions without sharing the stage with Chinese President Xi Jinping or Russian President Vladimir Putin, who will not be present.

"Not only is the U.S. back at the table, but one of Biden's political strengths is engaging with leaders informally. He's been involved in these kinds of informal discussions with leaders throughout his career in the Senate as well as as vice president and now president. With two of the other major leaders not attending really shows that the U.S. is reasserting leadership and reasserting engagement in an effective way."