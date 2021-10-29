Democrats still weighing changes to limit on state and local taxes deduction

Rep. Tom Suozzi, D-N.Y., speaks during a news conference announcing the State and Local Taxes (SALT) Caucus outside the U.S. Capitol on April 15, 2021. Sarah Silbiger | Bloomberg | Getty Images

President Joe Biden released a framework for his $1.75 trillion spending package Thursday. And while it didn't propose changes to the $10,000 cap on the federal deduction for state and local taxes, known as SALT, some lawmakers are still pushing for a last-minute addition. "Certainly, all the buzz on the Hill is that even though the SALT piece wasn't in the proposal Biden released yesterday, that isn't the end of it," said Howard Gleckman, senior fellow at the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center.

Another advocate, Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., expressed a similar level of optimism for changes. "I believe, based on every single conversation that I've had with leadership, my Senate colleagues and the White House, that SALT will be in the bill," he said. "They know they don't have the votes without it."

What's still possible

"They're clearly not going to permanently repeal the SALT cap," said Gleckman. "It's way too expensive." The limit on the deduction brought in $77.4 billion during its first year, according to the Joint Committee on Taxation, and a full repeal for 2021 may cost up to $88.7 billion, and more in future years. Still, Democrats need support from nearly every member of the House and from every Democratic senator to pass their spending plan.

They have to find some way to satisfy the handful of blue-state Democrats that really, really made this their top issue. Howard Gleckman Senior fellow at the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center