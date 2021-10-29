Earnings results so far show companies are effectively navigating supply issues and rising costs

In this article AAPL

Halfway through third-quarter earnings season, and there are two key catalysts: Demand is strong. Cost inflation and supply-chain issues are the main headwind, but companies are learning to navigate through them. In some cases, supply chain disruption has taken a serious toll. Apple CEO Tim Cook said supply chain issues had cost the company $6 billion, driven by chip shortages and COVID-related manufacturing disruptions in Southeast Asia. The major issues debated among investors watching earnings: Are supply chain and cost inflation issues peaking, and how long can corporate America keep raising prices?

Earnings: the good, the bad, and the ugly

There's much to like in earnings so far. The bright spots: Demand is strong in almost all sectors. Here is Hershey's CEO Michele Buck: "We are raising both sales and earnings guidance for 2021 to reflect elevated consumer demand across markets, an improved tax outlook and optimized brand investment, which, collectively, are expected to more than offset higher supply chain costs and inflation." It's the same story at 3M, which is closely watched because it sells across many industries (industrial, transportation, electronics, health care, office supply) and is among the most geographically diverse industrials (less than half of sales in the U.S.). MMM CEO Mike Roman summarized the quarter for most of corporate America when he said, "End market demand remains strong, and we navigated supply chain disruptions." The September Institute for Supply Management report noted that sentiment among manufacturers was "optimistic" due to the high level of demand for goods: new orders increased, inventories remained at low levels, and the backlog of orders stayed "at a very high level." Profit margins are lower, but not dramatically so. Operating profit margins in the second quarter were at historic records: 13.5%. The second highest profit margins ever recorded were in the prior (first) quarter, at 13.0%. Right now, third quarter blended profit margins for the S&P 500 is at 12.5%. "That is a lower number than the prior quarter, but it is still close to historic highs," said Howard Silverblatt, senior index analyst for S&P Dow Jones Indices.

Here's what's worrying about earnings

While earnings growth remains strong, it is not nearly as strong as the first half of the year. Fewer companies are beating estimates, and most importantly they are not beating by as wide a margin as they have in the first half. For example, the companies that have reported so far have beaten analyst estimates by about 10%. This is above the historic norm of about 5%, but well short of the roughly 20% beat for the first and second quarter. More worrisome is the fact that estimates for the quarter we are in now — the fourth quarter — are not being raised nearly as much as had been in the prior quarters. The earnings estimate for the fourth quarter now stands at 22.9%, according to Refinitiv. That is still healthy, but not much above the 21.7% that analysts were anticipating a month ago. In the first and second quarter, analysts were raising estimates much more aggressively in the forward quarter due to strong demand growth. While demand is still strong, analysts are not rushing to raise their estimates as aggressively as they had earlier in the year. This suggests that corporate America is not surprising analysts nearly as much as they had in the first half of the year, when many on Wall Street were taken aback by the strength of the economic recovery.

Here's what's being debated