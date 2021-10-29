'Eternals' is ambitious and 'refreshingly diverse,' but is overstuffed and 'a snooze,' critics say

An ambitious and unique film, "Eternals" might be one of the most divisive installments in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Disney film, which introduces nearly a dozen new major characters into the canon, has received predominantly positive reviews ahead of its release next week. However, its attempts to build lore, flesh out its main heroes and connect back to previous films in the series, leaves the film feeling overstuffed, critics say.

Directed by Academy Award winner Chloe Zhao, "Eternals" introduces 10 members of a race of immortal beings who have spent 7,000 years on Earth defending it from beasts known as Deviants.

In present day, these beings are scattered in different regions, with Sirse (Gemma Chan) working as a museum curator in London. She has carried on a love affair across the centuries with Ikaris (Richard Madden), but is currently involved with a human named Dane (Kit Harington).

Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani) is a popular Bollywood star, Gilgamesh (Don Lee) is a strong-man living in isolation in the Australian outback and Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry) is a living in suburban Chicago with his husband and son.

Sprite (Lia McHugh) appears as an androgynous preteen with the ability to create illusions and Druig (Barry Keoghan) has distanced himself from the rest of the group because he disagrees with how they've interacted with mankind over the centuries.

The other Eternals include Makkari (Lauren Ridloff), who is deaf and possesses super speed; Thena (Angelina Jolie), a fierce warrior who is struggling with a mental condition that comes from having too many memories; and Ajak (Salma Hayek), the leader of the group, who is guarding a secret about why the team was sent to Earth in the first place.

"Their free-flowing, all-for-one unity extends, in spirit, to the diversity of the characters, which is something the film presents with a no-big-deal effrontery that makes them a winning prototype of a more dynamically inclusive superhero world," wrote Owen Gleiberman in his review of the film for Variety. "Four of the Eternals are white, three are Asian, two are Black, and one is Latina. One is gay, one is deaf, and one is an androgynous tween who never grows up."

For some critics, Zhao's direction coupled with a "refreshingly diverse" cast is enough to make "Eternals" stand out from other entries in the MCU. Others are less convinced, disappointed that film ultimately slips back into Marvel's traditional formula.

"You walk out in the depressing realization that you've just seen one of the more interesting movies Marvel will ever make, and hopefully the least interesting one Chloe Zhao will ever make," wrote Justin Chang in his review for The Los Angeles Times.

Currently, the film holds a 62% "Fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes from 107 reviews. This percentage could change over the next week as more reviews are added to the site.

Here's what critics thought of Marvel's "Eternals" ahead of its Nov. 5 theatrical release: