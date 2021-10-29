Microsoft passes Apple to become the world's most valuable company

Microsoft passed Apple in market cap on Friday, making it the world's most valuable publicly-traded company, after Apple missed earnings expectations on Thursday.

Apple reported revenue that fell short of Wall Street expectations during the company's fiscal fourth-quarter on Thursday, a result of supply chain constraints. CEO Tim Cook told CNBC's Josh Lipton the revenue shortfall is estimated at $6 billion, but he expects worse supply chain issues in the December quarter.

IPhone sales at the company were up 47% year-over-year but also fell short of analyst expectations. The company's fourth-quarter only included a few days of iPhone 13 sales.

Apple was the first company to reach $1 trillion and $2 trillion market cap. It became the world's most valuable publicly-traded company when it surpassed state oil giant Saudi Aramco in market cap last year.

This news is developing. Please check back for updates.