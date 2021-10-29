Top GameStop executive steps down after less than a year on the job

A person walks past a GameStop in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., January 29, 2021.

One of the GameStop's newly hired top executives stepped down this week as the video game retailer continues its digital transition.

Chief operating officer Jenna Owens has departed her role at GameStop, the company announced in a regulatory filing on Friday. Owens, a former Amazon and Google executive, was named to the role in March.

GameStop made a wave of management changes earlier this year as Chewy co-founder Ryan Cohen gained power at the company and the stock soared, kicking off the meme frenzy that is still rippling through Wall Street. Cohen, now the company's chairman, has replaced key executives as part of a move to remake GameStop as a digital and e-commerce company, though few details about the plan have been shared.