What to watch today: Wall Street set to open lower as tech stocks sink in premarket

U.S. stock futures dropped Friday, with the Nasdaq heading for the biggest loss at the open, as shares of Amazon (AMZN) and Apple (AAPL) sank in the premarket on disappointing quarterly results. Microsoft (MSFT) could take the most valuable company crown from Apple if premarket trading holds into the regular session. (CNBC) Ahead of the tech earnings, which came after the bell Thursday, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at record highs and were tracking for solid weekly gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished just shy of Tuesday's record close and was only slightly positive for the week ahead of Friday's session. (CNBC)

Shares Amazon sank 4% in Friday's premarket, the morning after the e-commerce and cloud giant badly missed estimates on both per-share adjusted earnings of $6.12 and revenue of $110.81 billion in the third quarter. Amazon also delivered lower guidance for the upcoming critical holiday period (CNBC)

Apple shares slid about 3.5% in premarket trading after the tech giant late Thursday matched forecasts with adjusted earnings of $1.24 per share in its fiscal fourth quarter but missed on revenue of $83.36 billion. Apple said supply chain issues impacted production of iPhones and its other products. (CNBC)

Facebook announced Thursday that it's changed its company name to Meta (FB), as in metaverse. The company also said in announcing the new name that it will change its stock ticker from FB to MVRS, effective Dec. 1. Meta shares, which have recently been under pressure, closed higher Thursday and rose again in Friday's premarket. (CNBC)



* Meta shares spike, but it’s a Canadian materials company, not the rebranded Facebook (CNBC)

Shares of Chevron (CVX) gained nearly 2% in the premarket after the company on Friday reported its the highest free cash flow on record during the third quarter as surging commodities prices and lower operational costs boosted operations. The oil giant beat top- and bottom-line estimates for the period, earning $2.96 per share on an adjusted basis. Revenue jumped more than 80% year over year to $44.71 billion. (CNBC)



Exxon Mobil shares rose roughly 1% in premarket trading after the energy giant Friday reported adjusted per-share earnings of $1.58 in the third quarter; the highest profit in years, beating estimates by 2 cents, and reversing a year-ago loss. Revenue of $73.79 billion missed forecasts, but it was up nearly 60% year over year. (CNBC)



* Lawmakers threaten Big Oil CEOs with subpoenas for climate disinformation campaign (CNBC)

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen asserted Friday that the Biden administration's infrastructure spending proposal will lower inflation by reducing costs vital to households. Yellen also told CNBC that the $1.75 trillion framework for President Joe Biden's climate and social spending priorities is "fully paid for" in part by asking wealthy Americans to pay more taxes. (CNBC)



* Biden’s social spending framework gets a chilly reception from holdouts in Congress (CNBC)

Yellen, former Federal Reserve chair, is accompanying Biden on his overseas trip at the G20 summit in Rome and the United Nations climate change conference in Glasgow, Scotland. She will push a slew of White House global economic priorities on corporate taxes, climate financing, preventing new pandemics and easing inflationary supply chain disruptions. (Reuters)

The Biden administration is in talks to offer immigrant families that were separated during the Trump administration around $450,000 a person in compensation, according to people familiar with the matter, as several agencies work to resolve lawsuits filed on behalf of parents and children who say the government subjected them to lasting psychological trauma. (WSJ)

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was charged Thursday with a misdemeanor sex-crime complaint that alleges he forcibly touched a woman last Dec. 7 in the governor's Executive Mansion in Albany. The filing comes two months after Cuomo resigned in disgrace following accusations of sexual harassment. (CNBC)



* Quenneville resigns as Panthers coach in wake of Blackhawks' sexual abuse case (ESPN)